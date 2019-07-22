Regional Shows and New Guest Artist at Mica

Mica, the member-owned cooperative fine craft gallery in downtown Bakersville, offers a full lineup of shows throughout the summer and into fall. Through October, the gallery will showcase the work of member artists as well as the next in a series of guest artists.

Member Carmen Grier’s textile work will be shown in the invitational exhibit Southern Strands: North Carolina Fiber Art through October 27 at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. The show is curated by former Penland School of Craft director Jean McLaughlin and Blowing Rock Art & History Museum curator Dianna Cameron.

“Working with fabric suits my sensibilities,” says Grier. “I love its tactility, rich color, malleability and ability to carry meaning.”

Grier, as well as Mica artists Robbie Bell and Lisa Joerling (ceramics), and Simona Rosasco and JJ Brown (glass), will participate in the Labor Day weekend show 10 Friends in Their Element on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, at the Toe River Arts Gallery in Spruce Pine. Mica ceramic artists Teresa Pietsch and Gay Smith will also display work on Labor Day weekend in a Sweet ‘n Salty Pots exhibit held in the Ridgeway Building on the Penland School of Craft campus.

Woodworker Nathan Favors is Mica’s featured guest artist from Thursday, August 22, through October 21. Favors’ work will be showcased alongside functional pottery, sculpture, glass, textiles, paintings, prints, furniture and jewelry created by Mica artists.

“I’m interested in using the lathe to bring out the natural character of the wood in both functional and sculptural pieces,” says Favors. ”I try to respect Mother Nature’s design by bringing each piece to a shape that it was meant to be.’”

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday, 12–5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit MicaGalleryNC.com or call 828.688.6422. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at micagallerync.