Sand Hill Artists Collective hosts 2020 Virtual Holiday Gallery Tour

The Sand Hill Artists Collective (SHAC), a group of artists and enthusiasts located in West Asheville and Enka-Candler, will host a Virtual Holiday Gallery Tour from Wednesday, December 2, through Tuesday, December 15. The tour will feature online programs every weekday from 5 – 6 p.m. “Each gallery will provide its own unique presentation, so an assortment of offerings will complement the learning and viewing opportunities,” says creator Louise Glickman. “Meet art and gallery professionals, view art and crafts for home and gift purchases and ask questions through interactive chats.”

Viewers will see 2D and 3D art and crafts in a variety of media from the ten participating galleries. Gallery owners, curators and artists will speak individually or as panelists to provide an overview of their gallery and some of the artists they represent, as well as how they curate exhibitions. “This is not a shopping tour per se,” says Glickman, “but rather, encourages viewers to ‘walk through virtually’ as if they were visiting the gallery in person. For sales, viewers will be provided links to each gallery’s website.”

Tickets are $55 and provide ticket holders with access to ten links, one for each of the Zoom gatherings. Participating galleries include Black Mountain College Museum, Blue Spiral 1, Center for Craft, LEAF Global, Momentum Gallery, Penland Gallery, Pink Dog Creative, River Arts District Artists, Southern Highland Craft Guild and Tracey Morgan Gallery. “Our focus is to broaden artistic opportunities encompassing community, communication and connectivity and to give our talent exposure regionally and nationally,” says Glickman. “This promotes WNC talent including emerging artists and makes art appreciation available to everyone, anywhere in the USA in a variety of mediums and price ranges.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to the virtual tour, visit SandHillArtists.com, Facebook.com/SandHillArtistsCollective or Instagram.com/sand_hill_artists_collective.