The Gallery at Flat Rock to Host Author Ashley Davis

On Thursday, August 1, at 5:30 p.m., The Gallery at Flat Rock will host a talk by author Ashley Davis. Davis wrote “A Life Through Letters,” which explores the importance of letter writing as seen through through a collection of letters written by the author’s father. “Ashley’s book triggered a nostalgia for letter writing and, since reading his book, I have had the satisfaction of reading some old letters and sending out a few letters to people I have been thinking about,” says Suzanne Camarata Ball, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock. “My wish is that we will get a diverse age group that attends the reading and conversation, igniting a thoughtful discourse about living intentionally.”

Davis will give an overview of his book and his process for developing it. “I’ll talk about my father and the impact of his letters on my family and others,” the author says. “I’ll share some stories about letter writing and how it has impacted my life and what others have shared with me along this journey of rediscovering the art of letter writing. I hope to help people understand the power of a traditional letter and the impact it can have on the recipient as well as the writer.”

For more information, visit GalleryFlatRock.com.