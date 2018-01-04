Marilyn Sholin’s Open Bar at the F.W. Gallery

For the month of January, artist Marilyn Sholin will be featured in the F. W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk. Sholin’s paintings are themed around the artistry of beverage, including depictions of beer, martinis, wine and coffee, and her F. W. Gallery show will be called Open Bar. There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 5, from 4–6 p.m.

An internationally recognized artist, author and educator, Sholin spent 25 years as a portrait photographer in Miami before discovering painting in the 1990s. “I loved the colors I could create from fantasy,” Sholin says. “I enjoyed the creative process of converting what I saw in the camera viewfinder into a painting that I only saw in my imagination.” This led to a passion for mixed media and the creation of her unique style, in which she synthesizes multiple photo references into a single image that is digitally painted. Sholin prints her art on high quality canvas and enhances the prints with acrylic paint, dyes and pigments. She then converts the final product into a digital file that is printed on metal, paper or giclée canvas.

Sholin, who has been represented by Woolworth Walk since 2013, says color is her first consideration when looking at a blank canvas and she often goes “against the rules” when creating unique palettes for her paintings. “Living in the mountains, I am visually excited by my environment every day,” she says. Sholin cites artists Paul Klee, Gustav Klimt and William Henrits as her inspirations.

Sholin was first stirred to start painting beverages when Asheville earned its title of Beer City. “It struck a visual memory I had from one of my trips to Venice, Italy,” she says. “I was fascinated by the reflections of buildings in the water and how the straight structures became delightfully wavy and sparkling. It seemed natural that I could turn wine, cocktails, coffee and much more into fun paintings.” Sholin’s ultimate goal in choosing both color and subject matter is to bring her audience joy. “Whether it’s a memory of that beer they no longer brew, or a wine that you love, or the hot, steaming coffee that starts your day,” she says, “I hope to create paintings that make people smile and think of good times.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.