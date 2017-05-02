Shop Talks: Mountain Nest Gallery

Steve and Tina Anderson had been visiting Black Mountain for more than a decade, always stopping into their favorite artisan gallery. “One night in November we were in the shop and heard it was for sale,” Steve says. “By January we had bought it.”

Steve is a retail designer specializing in themed environments for museums, amusement parks, zoos and aquariums. Tina has a background in retail operations. The couple moved to the area last summer and together have created a stunningly designed gallery store with a diverse array of artistic pieces.

“We interpret the name Mountain Nest as a reference to someone’s mountain home,” Tina says, “and we have acquired many beautiful handcrafted items for them to choose from to beautify the space they call home.”

The couple hopes their guests will have “a visual experience in the gallery that they find memorable,” Steve says. “We hope they see beautiful and exciting items that they have never seen before—all handmade by regional artisans.”

Mountain Nest is located at 133 Cherry Street in the heart of Black Mountain. Learn more by calling 828.669.0314 or following the store on Facebook.