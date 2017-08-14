FungiFest 2017

Western North Carolina is known for its biological diversity and plentiful wild mushrooms. The Asheville Mushroom Club (AMC) invites the public to celebrate this rich abundance during FungiFest on Saturday, September 2, held in the Bryson Building of Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full day of guided hikes, classes with experts, fresh displays from local foraging excursions and identification assistance will be offered by skilled club members.

“Foraging for fungi—and all the other bounty of the forest and fields—is fun, empowering, good exercise and much like looking for treasure,” says Carrie Knox of Green Creek in Polk County.

Area mycologists will offer classes and lead foraging hikes. Topics will include identification, medicinal usage, cultivation, edibility and preparation. Vendors will stock edible wild mushrooms, crafts and cultivation supplies.

“FungiFest is a chance to learn with the experts and have lots of fun,” says Charlotte Caplan, a stalwart AMC supporter and mushroom ID expert. “My favorite part of the festival is taking people, especially kids, on guided walks to look at mushrooms growing in the woods.”

Tickets are $10 at the door ($5 for students) or available in advance with a discount at fungifest2017.evenbrite.com. AMC conducts regular forays into Western North Carolina with members of every experience level. For more information visit ashevillemushroomclub.com.