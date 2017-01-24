Still Point Wellness: Relaxation Hub of Asheville

Nestled into Asheville’s Merrimon Avenue neighborhood is one of the best spas in the country, Still Point Wellness. Honing in on the wisdom of the body to facilitate peace of mind, the benefits of its services far surpass any pampering session.

“We think of relaxation as a vital part of a person’s health,” says Ashley Lee, spa administrator. “When relaxation is treated as part of a person’s ritual, they are likely to be healthier in mind and body while increasing their quality of life. As a result of self care and deep relaxation, the immune system functions better and we have access to higher-order thinking, creativity and joy.”

Staff and clients are encouraged to engage in the variety of services offered including Esalen® massage, salt-water floatation, yoga, craniosacral therapy and somatic psychology. In fact, the way appointments are scheduled leaves extra time between clients to be sure that everyone involved is as prepared and relaxed as possible before their appointment even begins.

Whether you need a massage or a custom-tailored wellness plan, the healing nature of Still Point Wellness will go far beyond your expectations. Surpassing their work at the center, the owners Cory and Robin Costanzo have also been volunteering their time with Asheville Community Yoga for years in order to further promote tranquility and happiness in our town. “From this place of self-reflection, introspection and transformation, people create their own healing; we simply provide the container,” says Lee.

Still Point Wellness is open Mondays and Tuesdays 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.; Wednesday through Sunday 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. To make a reservation or for more information, call 828.348.5372 or visit stillpointwell.com.