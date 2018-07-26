Bardo Arts Center to Host Sunday Cinema Series

The WCU Bardo Arts Center will launch an inaugural Sunday Cinema Series starting on August 26, with a screening of Yerma at the National Theatre at 3 p.m. The series is presented in partnership with By Experience, a digital program that increases access to high-quality, live theatrical performances through HD cinema presentations. “Not only does the program increase reach by having numerous locations around the world screen live performances but it offers a chance for individuals that may have never had the opportunity to attend one of these productions in Europe to see one in their local town,” says Jill Jacobs, marketing manager for the WCU Bardo Arts Center.

The series includes seven screenings, all on Sundays at 3 p.m. In addition to Yerma, subscription ticket holders will have the opportunity to see Follies, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Hamlet (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) and Macbeth, all presented by the National Theatre in London, as well as performances of Sleeping Beauty and Don Quixote by Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet. Concessions, including wine and beer, will be available before and during each event.

With the purchase of a subscription to the cinema series, patrons receive seven tickets for the cost of six and ensure a ticket to every screening. Subscriptions are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale on Wednesday, August 15, and are $15 for adults; $10 for WCU faculty/staff and seniors; and $5 for students. “Tickets for high-quality productions can be quite expensive even without a plane ticket,” says Jacobs. “The BAC Sunday Film Series breaks down many of the barriers to experiencing a performance from an internationally acclaimed institution like the National Theatre in London or Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow.”

For more information or to purchase subscriptions and tickets, visit arts.wcu.edu/sunday-series.