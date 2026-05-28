Wortham Center Partners with ArtSpace Charter to Design Creative Arts Summer Camps

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will offer four weeklong Creative Arts Summer Camp sessions during June and July 2026 for rising 1st–5th grade students. This year’s camps have been developed in partnership with ArtSpace Charter School to provide a more intentional and curriculum-infused arts experience that integrates theatre, movement, music and creative storytelling. “Through hands-on learning, creative play and collaborative projects, students will build confidence, communication skills and artistic expression in a supportive and engaging environment,” says Shana Tucker, education and engagement director for the Wortham Center. “Our teaching artist team this year is composed of professional artists who are all also NC-certified educators. They work together throughout the school year at ArtSpace and have already developed a strong creative collaborative synergy that they’re excited to bring to our campers at the Wortham this summer.”

Unlike many arts camps, the Wortham sessions do not culminate in a show or performance. Instead, campers invite parents and guests into the creative process through informal, end-of-week “sharings” that offer a glimpse into their collaborative work and artistic exploration. “Parents have shared how meaningful it is to see their kids activated with sparks of confidence,” says Tucker. “Creative Arts Camps give young people access to experiences where imagination and critical thinking are working side by side. Where collaboration isn’t just encouraged, it’s necessary. Where students are practicing how to listen, respond, adapt and create meaning together.”

Wortham Center also provides full- and half-day scholarships through the Arts for All Kids program. “Representation matters, and access is a big piece of that,” says Tucker. “This creative work only matters if it’s available to a wide range of young people. Creativity, confidence and self-expression should not be resources available solely to those who can readily afford them. Our Creative Arts Camps cultivate the next generation of artists and engaged community members.”

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue, downtown Asheville. More details and registration available at WorthamArts.org/summer-camps or by calling the Wortham Center Box Office at 828.257.4530. All summer camp registrations are final.