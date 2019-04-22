Celebrate Clayton: Art, Live Music, Food, More

Celebrate Clayton, a free two-day festival of fine art and craft in downtown Clayton, Georgia, takes place Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, which began in 1999 with a small group of North Georgia Arts Guild members, now showcases more than 100 artists and includes live music, children’s activities and abundant festival food.

“I believe we owe the success of the show to the broad support received from the community—legions of volunteer workers, generous sponsors, helpful Boy and Girl Scouts, the City of Clayton, Rabun County and, of course, the extraordinary artisans who exhibit with us,” says Celebrate Clayton chair Kathy Ford.

Many new artists will be in attendance alongside returning favorites including Mike Wilson, Deborah Weinelt, Jami Pederson, Jerry Williamson, Danny Young, Alan Young, Roger and Gail Marcengill, and Beth and Butcher Martofel. The lineup of performances features a mix of new and returning acts as well. Sweet Charity, Mat Fried, Rabun County High School Band Ensemble and Michael Jacobs are back by popular demand. Banjo player Jack Ball, steel drummer Dart Fifer, and singers Doug Weiss, Richard Tunkle, and Martha and Gary Alexander, will make their festival debut.

“It’s important to keep the show fresh and exciting and keep our visitors coming back,” says Ford. “This year we have a great mix of old favorites and new faces in the Main Street Artist Market and on the Rock House stage.”

In Veteran’s Park, a Kid’s Corner will be supervised by Rabun County High School art students. Kristina Robak will offer face painting and Les Barnett will teach children how to play cigar box guitar. Food options for purchase include A&P Food Truck, A & L Shaved Ice and Main Street restaurants. Clayton Rotary will hand out free ice cream.

For more information, visit CelebrateClayton.com or call 706.212.9958.