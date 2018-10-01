Opry Night in Flat Rock

Audiences need not travel to Nashville to enjoy the Grand Ole Opry this fall, thanks to Flat Rock Playhouse’s (FRP’s) production Pickin’ and a Grinnin’: A Night at the Opry, held Thursday, October 18, through Sunday, October 28, on the theatre’s Mainstage. The show features some of Flat Rock’s most recognizable talents as they chronicle the success of the Opry and the musical styles that made it a radio powerhouse and an American tradition.

“We wanted to add a show focused on country, bluegrass and rock-a- billy in order to highlight the amazing talent of our performers and honor our many patrons who love these genres,” says Lisa K. Bryant, FRP producing artistic director.

The concert pays tribute to everyone from Bill Monroe, Roy Acuff and Hank Williams to Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Willie Nelson. Though country, bluegrass and rock- a-billy are highlighted, the program also includes a taste of honky-tonk, blues, rock ‘n’ roll and tin pan alley. The cast is composed of Ben Hope and Katie Barton, Paul Babelay, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Eric Anthony and FRP’s top seller Nat Zegree.

“The amount of talent onstage combined with some of the best country music ever recorded is bound to be a hit,” Bryant says.

Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Purchase tickets online at FlatRockPlayhouse.org, or by calling 828.693.0731.