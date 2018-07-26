Summer of Glass in August

Summer of Glass is in full swing across Western North Carolina. In conjunction with Chihuly at Biltmore and Chihuly Nights at Biltmore, which run through October 7, galleries are celebrating the creativity of local artists and the grace of this craft with glass-focused shows and exhibitions.

Asheville’s Contemporaneo Gallery will highlight the work of Ana María Nava in Dancing Light: A Journey of Glass, through September 30. Also in Asheville, Momentum Gallery will host Reflections, a curated exhibition of works from leading glass artists across the state and country. These works, many of which follow a theme of opulence and grandeur as a nod to the Biltmore, will be on display through Saturday, August 25. On August 11, as part of the River Arts District’s monthly Second Saturday event, Wedge Studios will host glass artist Deb Williams as she demonstrates portions of the glass casting process used in creating her cast glass leaves.

Bender Gallery will re-open at its new location at 29 Biltmore Avenue with a reception on Friday, August 3, from 5–8 p.m., in conjunction with downtown Asheville’s First Friday Art Walk. The opening will include three separate exhibitions featuring the work of glass artists Eric Hilton, Lino Tagliapietra and Mary Van Cline.

At Western Carolina University, visitors can explore the history and impact of iconic glass artist Harvey Littleton. Glass Catalyst: Littleton’s Legacy in Contemporary Sculpture will be on display in the WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center through December 7. In Bakersville, Mica will host an exhibition of glass sculptures by Colin O’Reilly through Wednesday, August 22. Summer of Glass extends to Gallery 1 in Sylva with an exhibition of hand-blown glass by Judy McManus, who works at Green Energy Park in Dillsboro.

In Spruce Pine, the Spruce Pine Toe River Arts Gallery will feature Sphere of Influence in the Dottie Owen Great Room/Gallery. This exhibition, which explores the role of WNC in the international glass arena, will be on display through Saturday, August 25. The Toe River Arts Council will also be hosting guided tours of local glass studios on August 3, 10, 17 and 24. These Friday tours require reservations and prepayment, which can be completed by calling 828.682.7215.

For more information, visit exploreasheville.com/summer-of-glass.