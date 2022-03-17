A Different Myth Seeking Black Emerging Playwrights

By Emma Castleberry

Different Strokes! Performing Arts Collective and the American Myth Center (AMC) are seeking applications from emerging Black playwrights for their new collaborative program, A Different Myth. The goal of the program is to tell the stories of Black experiences, written by Black writers and performed by Black actors.

“We still have a long way to go toward solving for more equity and visibility for BIPOC theatre artists, particularly playwrights,” says Stephanie Hickling Beckman, managing artistic director for Different Strokes! According to the Black Theatre Coalition, there have been more than 11,000 plays and musicals since Broadway began in 1866, but in that time, only 21 directors and 17 choreographers have been Black. “This scarcity is representative of the industry worldwide, and it significantly affects regional and local theaters as well,” says Beckman. “Perhaps if enough regional and smaller theaters and support programs can commit to commissioning, welcoming and producing stories written by people of color, this current wave can become more than a trend and be universally sustained and carried beyond this moment of awakening. If we saturate the market with new and previously produced works, we can—at the very least—level the playing field.”

AMC will foster the growth of emerging Black playwrights with a commission for the playwright, royalties, actor stipends and other production-related funds, as well as the cost of theater rental for both rehearsals and performances.

Aaron Snook, co-founder and curator of AMC, will work primarily with the playwright as a writing coach, editor and dramaturg.

Beckman will apply her years of experience in acting, play analysis and scene study in the second phase of the production’s development, when actors are included. Once the production is complete, it will have its world premiere produced by Different Strokes! Performing Arts Collective.

“Our goal is to tailor each process to the individual,” says Snook. “A Different Myth is committed to providing the playwright with the team they need to get to the finish line.”

A Different Myth defines emerging playwrights as anyone with the goal of writing a play, regardless of experience. The application will require an idea for a story and a work sample. For additional information or to submit, please visit DifferentStrokesPAC.org or AmericanMythCenter.org. For submission inquiries and other questions, please email adifferentmyth@gmail.com. This is a rolling submission with no deadline.