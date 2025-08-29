A Tale of Two Cities: Artists of Asheville and New Orleans Partner for Timely Exhibition

Beginning in September, A Tale of Two Cities, presenting arts and crafts from both Asheville and New Orleans artists, explores art’s role in the wake of environmental disasters and seeks to bolster spirits and art sales, involve communities, boost tourism and build networks. The exhibition responds to Hurricanes Helene and Katrina, both of which created catastrophic destruction throughout their regions, including their arts districts.

“Both city’s arts districts edge their rivers and are close to downtowns and business districts,” says Louise Glickman, the founder of ArtsvilleUSA and a coordinator for the exhibition. “Both are dependent on arts and culture as attractions for visitors, their economic lifeblood for visitor spending and economic development.”

A Tale of Two Cities is a project of the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts (NOAFA) along with Asheville’s ArtsvilleUSA and the River Arts District Artists. Work by artists from both cities will be on display in side-by-side galleries at NOAFA beginning Saturday, September 13, and running through November 8.

An accompanying exhibition exclusive to Asheville opens Monday, September 1, at Ferguson Family YMCA, in Candler. In addition, a virtual showcase of A Tale of Two Cities will be available at ArtsvilleUSA.com beginning September 1 and running throughout the year.

Among those participating are WNC artists who are part of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails. “Along with Asheville, our rural communities suffered greatly during the storm,” says Angie Chandler, executive director of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. “This exhibit provides the opportunity for our artists to share their creative work and resilience during a most difficult time. It will allow Blue Ridge Craft Trails artists to connect their work to a new audience and share the unique creative spirit that is part of our mountain way of life.”

Fiber artist Nava Lubelski will also have work featured in the exhibition. “I’ve never participated in any show before as a representative of Asheville, but I’m happy to lend my perspective and be a part of that,” she says. “All of my work engages themes of destruction and repair, so the piece in this show is no different. It’s a paint-splattered and torn canvas with some fabric scraps and thread snarls that are made cohesive with meticulous and intentional stitching.”

Glickman is a daughter of both cities. “While already living in Asheville when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, these two cities are both my beloved homes and I continue to be active in the arts of both cities,” she says.

Asheville events being held in conjunction with the exhibition include RAD Resilience, on September 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a panel sponsored by the River Arts District (RAD), with livestream participation by New Orleans artists, at Pinegate/RAD Welcome Center and Art Market on Sunday, September 14. Events with Asheville participants will also be held in New Orleans.

“I hope people are reminded that art is essential and that a world without it is not a world we want,” Lubelski says. “When we support the arts, we are rewarded with a vastly more magical and meaningful life.”

For more information, including lists of organizers and participating artists, visit ArtsvilleUSA.com, noafa.org and RiverArtsDistrict.com.