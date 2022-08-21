ACMS Presents 70th Anniversary Season Lineup

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) celebrates its 70th anniversary this year with a roster of internationally acclaimed ensembles for the 2022-23 season. Featured artists include Rolston String Quartet & pianist Michael Brown; Cann Sisters Piano Duo; Rosamunde Quartet; and Seraph Brass Quintet and Trio Virado. Among the highlights will be world-renowned banjoist Béla Fleck performing his original work The Night Flight Over Water with members of the Opal String Quartet on May 15, 2023, at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts.

“From the very beginning the ACMS has been identified with excellence, a tradition we have maintained for 70 years,” says ACMS president Marilynne Herbert. “We have been fortunate to have a dedicated board that continues to respect and appreciate what our founder Joe Vandewart created in 1952, while introducing our audiences to musical forms beyond the string quartet.”

The organization debuts the Rising Star Series this summer, in conjunction with the Asheville Art Museum. The series, held in the museum’s atrium, showcases young NC musicians embarking on major concert careers. The first performance features Hendersonville resident and pianist Christopher Tavernier and takes place Tuesday, August 30, from 6–7:30 p.m.

“The museum’s beautiful atrium is a perfect setting for such concerts with the added advantage of the use of the Steinway piano owned by the Chamber Series and housed in the museum,” says Polly Feitzinger, ACMS board member and program committee chair.

Learn more or purchase tickets at AshevilleChamberMusic.org.