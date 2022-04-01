ACMS Presents American Brass Quintet

By Natasha Anderson

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the American Brass Quintet, in concert on Tuesday, April 5, at 8 p.m. The concert is held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville and sponsored by Gan Shan West.

“We think the audience will greatly enjoy the beautiful sonorities, colors and energy of the music as played by the American Brass Quintet,” says ACMS board secretary Mary Holmes. “Hearing the performance within Trinity Episcopal Church, with its lively acoustics, will allow the audience to feel the power of the music and enhance their experience.”

The program is a celebration of both ancient and modern works, including David Biedenbender’s Sacred Geometry, John Stevens’ Triangles, Josquin des Prés’ Chansons, Eric Ewazen’s Colchester Fantasy and consort music of Elizabethan and Jacobean England by various composers. Though the works span centuries, with the earliest composed in 1450 and the most recent in 2021, they have common elements of dance rhythms, and melody and counterpoint for richness of sound and color.

“The contemporary pieces show greater freedom and experimentation in the way the musical elements are put together,” says Holmes. “The relative smoothness and structure of the early compositions, however, is very beautiful, warm and appealing.”

The American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as one of the era’s premier chamber music ensembles. The group has earned its stellar reputation through celebrated performances, genre-defining commissioned works and ongoing commitment to the education of generations of musicians. Since its founding in 1960, the American Brass Quintet has performed on five continents, made nearly 60 recordings, and premiered more than 150 contemporary works for brass.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 60 Church Street in Asheville. Tickets are $40 general admission. Youth are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.575.7427 or email support@ashevillechambermusic.org.