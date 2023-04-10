ACMS Presents Trio Virado April 14 in Asheville

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the popular Trio Virado, a unique collaboration of distinguished artists performing together on flute, viola and guitar to promote Latin chamber music. The concert takes place Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Asheville, 1 Edwin Place.

“The Trio will perform the world premiere of Sérgio Assad’s original composition, Triologue, created especially for the ensemble,” says Marilynne Herbert, board president of the ACMS. “The program will also include works by Francesco Molino, João Luiz, Astor Piazzolla, Hermeto Pascoal and Maurice Ravel.”

Flutist Amy Porter, violist Jaime Amador and guitarist João Luiz are widely sought after for their musical performances on recordings and the concert stage. Porter has been praised by critics for her exceptional musical talent and passion for scholarship. In a versatile and distinguished career as a concert performer, she has become one of the most skilled and creative muses for composers of our time. Formerly a member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Porter is principal flute of North Carolina’s Brevard Music Center.

Amador has distinguished himself among the latest generation of musicians to emerge from Puerto Rico. He joined Trio Virado in 2021, and since 2012 has been the violist of the Harlem Quartet. Amador has appeared in prestigious venues across the US and Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels and the Kurhaus of Baden-Baden.

Guitarist, educator and composer Luiz began to play the popular music of his native Brazil professionally as a child and was later trained in the classical guitar by his mentor Henrique Pinto. A member of the critically acclaimed Brasil Guitar Duo, he has performed extensively in the US, Asia, Europe and Latin America, including a landmark 2014 concert in Cuba featuring the world premiere of Leo Brouwer’s quartet, El arco y la lira, written for the duo and cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Carlos Prieto.

“Together, Trio Virado forms a concert trio that radiates electricity and a love of music,” says Herbert.

Learn more and purchase tickets at AshevilleChamberMusic.org.