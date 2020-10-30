ACMS: The Calidore String Quartet Returns

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents The Calidore String Quartet in virtual concerts aired Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. All programs can be viewed on the ACMS website and on YouTube.

“The ecstatic reception by our audience to the quartet’s electrifying performance in 2018 prompted ACMS to immediately book them for a return engagement,” says ACMS board member Day Ann Emory.

The performance, titled Schubert in Bohemia, has been recorded exclusively for ACMS. The program includes Schubert’s Rosamunde, Op. 29, Dvorak’s American, Op. 96 and Janacek’s string quartet, Kreutzer Sonata, inspired by the Tolstoy story of the same name.

“The two beloved quartets by Schubert and Dvorak abound in lyrical melodies, deep emotion, serenity and energy,” says Emory. “And Kreutzer Sonata evokes the drama and passion of a tragic love triangle and murder.”

Recipient of a 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a 2017 Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists, The Calidore String Quartet was the first North American ensemble to win the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship, is a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist and is currently in residence with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two).

Tickets are free or by donation. The suggested donation per ticket is $40. For tickets or more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.774.7029 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.