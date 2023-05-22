Alice and The White Rabbit by New Studio of Dance and ACDT

New Studio of Dance and Asheville Contemporary Dance Theater (ACDT) present Alice and the White Rabbit, opening on Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the BeBe Theatre. Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. through June 4.

“This is not your typical production,” says Josephine Cooper, who will dance the part of The Mad Hatter. “The characters are similar and the storyline is familiar, but there’s a twist. The white rabbit is a lot more involved and has more personality. This show is very kooky and fun.”

Directors Susan and Giles Collard took artistic liberties with Lewis Carroll’s 19th-century satire of English society. All the dancers will wear homemade costumes and foam heads designed by Giles Collard. “Our version takes what you know about the story and surprises you, dancing along the line between logic and fantasy,” says Sarah Comer, a junior dancer at ACDT who will be dancing the part of the Cheshire Cat. “The combination of music, costumes and unique storylines really makes the show exciting and engaging from start to finish.”

The BeBe Theatre is located at 20 Commerce Street, Asheville. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and children. Buy tickets at TutuTix.com.