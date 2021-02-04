Art Auction to Benefit Local Artists, Asheville Strong

AVL Art in Action, a new platform designed to benefit nonprofits and local artists, will host a virtual art auction from Thursday, February 11, to Thursday, February 25. Proceeds from the sale of art will be divided equally between the artists and Asheville Strong’s Feed Our City initiative, which pays restaurants to craft chef-made meals that are distributed via volunteers to local organizations, neighborhoods and shelters. Since November, Feed Our City has distributed more than 10,000 meals.

This auction is part of an ongoing benefit series that will present new work to benefit a different cause every two to three months. “The goal is to create an ongoing opportunity for artists and the community to come together to support each other,” says Leslie Rowland of L Rowland Fine Contemporary Art, one of the founders of AVL Art in Action along with Mark Bettis Studio and Gallery. “Members of the public will know that AVL Art in Action is a consistent resource for wonderful works of art and an ongoing opportunity to support organizations that are doing much needed work in our community.”

To learn more, visit AshevilleStrong.com/FeedOurCity or find @avlartinaction on Instagram.