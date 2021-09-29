Art, Fall Color and Beautiful Homes on the Kenilworth Studio Tour

By Emma Castleberry

The 17th annual Kenilworth Studio Tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Hosted by the Kenilworth Artists Association, this free, self-guided tour offers an opportunity for visitors to view the beautiful homes and bungalows in one of Asheville’s oldest neighborhoods at the height of fall color. Twenty six artists working in a diversity of media will be showcased on the tour.

Marianne Soufas will be participating in the tour for the fourth time this year. “It’s a real opportunity for some folks to interact with the artists and maybe get inspired to start their own art life themselves,” she says. “Naturally, I also love the freedom to sell my wares for fun and profit. This is so different from my previous life as a physician and, frankly, it’s very satisfying!”

Soufas creates whimsical pottery works including a series of “Flying Weiner Circus Cups” and dog-themed sugar and creamer sets. She will be set up on the patio at the home of her neighbor Lisa Murphy. “Lisa’s home provides a beautiful space to feature my ceramic pieces, Lisa’s amazing mixed media art and Brian Bianchi’s fabulous hand-woven wool fashion creations,” says Soufas. “We are hoping folks will be motivated to get some holiday shopping done early, especially with one-of-a-kind art objects produced by your Asheville neighbors!”

Find the tour brochure at multiple locations around town including the Asheville Visitors Center and Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, or download a copy at KenilworthArtists.org.