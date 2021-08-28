Art in Autumn Returns to Weaverville

Art in Autumn, a premier fine art and craft show, takes place on Main Street in Weaverville on Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Art in Autumn hosts more than 100 juried artists from across the southeast from a wide variety of disciplines.

“As artists who drive all over the east and midwest to participate in shows, we can attest that this is a top-notch event,” says Chuck Young, who partners with Deana Blanchard to form Selena Glass and Metal. “Weaverville is a delightful place, the audience is appreciative and the show is both big enough to provide variety and small enough to explore easily and linger in one’s favorite booth.”

Young and Blanchard specialize in plasma arc cutting, welding, traditional blacksmith techniques, enamel and patina. Over the years, their work has morphed from glass with metal accents to metal sculpture incorporating vitreous enamel. Viewers will see a new body of work the duo describes as one of the strongest of their career.

Textile artist Janice Schmidt of Goddess Rags will offer one-of-a-kind sustainable, zero-waste clothing. Her work, drawn upon many years of designing and sewing garments, reimagines vintage textiles to turn them into handcrafted and detailed wearable art that is colorful, comfortable and flattering.

“I have always been fascinated with how important textiles are in our lives, from fashion to home décor—both functional and aesthetically pleasing,” says Schmidt.

This year’s exhibiting artists also include jewelry designer Linda Azar, whose work is inspired by organic and architectural forms, and is primarily made of sterling silver with accents of gold, powder-coated steel and gemstones.

“It is my hope that my jewelry inspires people to connect more deeply with their own personal stories and with the world around them, and appreciate how their individual expression is an important element of the world to which they are connected,” Azar says.

The 2021 judge for Art in Autumn is Justin Rabuck, organizer of The Big Crafty, Asheville’s renowned and beloved local arts and crafts bazaar. He is also the co-owner of Horse and Hero, a downtown Asheville showcase for boundary-pushing art and craft.

Art in Autumn is presented by the Weaverville Business Association, a network of local business owners who collaborate to foster a thriving Weaverville business community.

Learn more at the website ArtinAutumn.com, on Facebook @artinautumn and Instagram @Weaverville_ArtinAutumn or by emailing ArtinAutumnWVL@gmail.com.