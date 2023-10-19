Art League of Henderson County Hosts Fall for Art Studio Tour October 20-22

The Art League of Henderson County presents the Fall for Art Open Studio Tour on Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days. An exhibition featuring the participating tour artists will be on display at Art Place Gallery from Saturday, October 7, through Saturday, October 28. There will also be a preview party at the gallery on October 20, from 5–7 p.m.

Tia Sculpt will show visitors how her space functions and hopes to also show some films she has worked on, though her primary medium is ceramics. “I think people will be able to see so much more of the artist themselves to see the space they work and live in,” she says. “I’m planning some interactive sculptures people can touch and connect with; hoping to give a different experience than we often have at galleries where we only look and do not touch.”

Ann Rodgers sees art as language, and her paintings as a way to communicate with others. The Open Studio Tour offers an opportunity to make that conversation immediate and engaging. “I get to spread my messages, to talk about the joy of creating and to share that love with the community,” she says. “Conversations often include inspiration and imagination, design choices, decision making, materials, color and light.”

During the tour, Rodgers will be working on a new project “depicting places in the community that are isolated and abandoned or changed with a focus on the stories these structures tell,” she says. “I will demonstrate my process of taking images from a reference photo, transferring that idea to a canvas and painting in the atmosphere or feeling the photo evoked in me. Visitors will be invited to speculate on what these images say about us and to be videoed and to be a part of a shared gallery exhibit to take place at The Art Place Studios sometime in 2024.”

A visitor’s guide with images of each artist’s work, studio addresses and several maps will be available for pick-up at both of the Art Place Gallery locations: 2015 Asheville Highway and 2021 Asheville Highway, as well as at the Hendersonville Visitor’s Center, Marked Tree Vineyard, and a number of local galleries and studios. For more information, visit ArtLeagueHVL.org or call 828.499.5639.