Arts in March Returns to Brevard March 26–27

Heart of Brevard’s (HOB’s) fourth annual Arts in March, a celebration of local arts and culture in downtown Brevard, kicks off on Saturday, March 26, with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on Sunday, March 27, from 12–4 p.m. This year’s event features open houses, artist demonstrations, live music and special offers at participating businesses. Arts in March will also incorporate made brevard, HOB’s first creators’ and artisan market.

“It is important to the HOB that local and regional artists have an opportunity to display their creativity at this event,” says HOB executive director Nicole Bentley. “We are excited to unite independent artists and makers in an inspiring environment that champions connections.”

Made brevard will be an open-air market located in the West Jordan Street parking lot and the parking lot behind the Trust building. It is a curated event, with exhibitors selected through a juried process. Participants are chosen for variety and innovation, with preference given to local and regional vendors. All original products will be handmade. Vintage wares will also be available.

“There are so many local and regional artists with elevated portfolios,” says Territory Brevard co-founder Emrie Carlton. “I feel that this event highlights the artistic and creative spirit shared by many in our town.”

More than 30 businesses will participate in Arts in March in addition to the artisans at the made brevard market. Starfangled Press Printmaking, at 36 West Jordan Street, offers original art and gifts including screenprints, woodcut prints, printed t-shirts and vinyl stickers. Magnolia Vintage Co., at 67 East Main Street, will offer a sale on springtime vintage attire and host a local musician for entertainment.

“I recently opened the brick and mortar store Magnolia Vintage Co. after selling online for over a decade,” says owner Mary Bradford. “This will be my first Arts in March festival and I look forward to watching the city come alive.”

Heart of Brevard 501(c)(3) is a North Carolina Main Street Community, designated by the NC Department of Commerce and Main Street & Rural Planning Center. Heart of Brevard is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. All Main Street America™ programs meet a set of National Accreditation Standards of Performance as outlined by the National Main Street Center.

Arts in March and made brevard are free and open to the public. For more information about Arts in March or other upcoming events, follow Heart of Brevard on Facebook and Instagram or visit BrevardNC.org.