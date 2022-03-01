ArtScape Banner Project Returns to Hendersonville

After a two-year interlude due to COVID-19, ArtScape Hendersonville is back in full swing, with plans to once again add color and artistic flair to the city’s downtown area. Banners showcasing work by local artists will be hung by the City of Hendersonville along Main Street and nearby avenues.

“The ongoing support of this annual display by both sponsors and the public confirms Hendersonville’s commitment to art, creativity and culture,” says ArtScape Banner Program public relations chair Dawn Winter. “The banners tangibly demonstrate the strong connection between the arts, local businesses, organizations and individual art lovers.”

Forty artists are chosen to participate via a professional, competitive jury process. Mediums represented include watercolors, acrylics, oils, photography, sculpture and jewelry. Banners are sponsored by local businesses and art patrons.

“Sponsoring a banner as advocates for the Boys & Girls Club is our way of honoring and giving back to an organization that made a strong impression on me from an early age,” says Laura Bell. “Their support for the youth and their families in our community is critical in closing the opportunity gap that exists in many kids’ lives and that existed in mine as a child.”

This year, Bell’s self-portrait was chosen to appear on the Boys & Girls Club banner sponsored by Bell and her partner Gary Moore. “It is such an honor for us to sponsor a banner for the Boys & Girls Club and to have my art on the banner,” says Bell. “I feel like I have come full circle.”

Artist and new Hendersonville resident Cherry Rappoli’s work, a creek scene rendered in vivid color, was chosen as the 2022 ArtScape poster and marketing image, in addition to being selected for a banner. “I’m so fortunate to have recently met Diane Dean who told me about the ArtScape competition,” says Rappoli. “I have already told friends about the banners and some are interested in coming to Hendersonville to experience the downtown area.”

This year’s banners will be showcased during ArtScape Reveal, held at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18, at the Welcome Center stage at 201 South Main Street in downtown Hendersonville. All are welcomed to join in on the excitement as each of the 40 banners are revealed by the artists and their sponsors.

Learn more at ArtScapeHVL.org.