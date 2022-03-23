Ascend in Black Mountain This Spring

The Spring Ascension Series, hosted by Black Mountain Recreation & Parks (BMRP), continues in April with several events for those looking to enjoy the outdoors in one of the region’s prettiest seasons. “This Spring Ascension Series has something for just about every outdoor enthusiast—hiking, rock climbing, river cleanups and trail building,” says Clint Bowman, recreation coordinator for BMRP. “This series is also a great way for people to give back to the outdoors by helping clean up our streams and care for the trails we love.”

The series includes two guided hikes in April: to Little Butt Mountain on Saturday, April 2, and to John Rock on Friday, April 8. There will also be two River Cleanups on Mondays, April 4 and April 11. On Thursday, April 14, BMRP will partner with the G5 Trail Collective and Camp Grier in Old Fort to host a trail building day. No previous trailbuilding experience is required. “Everyone who signs up for this program will have the chance to be a part of the 42 miles of new trails they are building in Pisgah National Forest around our area,” says Bowman. “Also, as an added perk, everyone who signs up for the trail building session will receive a new free map of the area.” All of these events are free but registration is required.

On Friday, April 22, BMRP partners with the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly to host a rock climbing session on their fifty-foot outdoor climbing wall. This event lasts two hours and costs $12. “Participating in the Spring Ascension Series allows you to meet other outdoor enthusiasts who love and care for the outdoors,” says Bowman. “We also provide unique experiences that might be more challenging to achieve on your own, and we equip all participants with the materials they need to have a great experience.”

For more information or to register, visit bmrp.recdesk.com/Community/Program.