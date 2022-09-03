Asheville Area Arts Council to Host Forums with Local Political Candidates

By Emma Castleberry

As part of its Arts AVL Creative Sector Series, Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) will host a series of three Arts AVL Town Hall Candidate Forums this fall. The events will allow attendees to become familiar with the stance of local political candidates on pressing art issues, such as how to modify or improve the funding stream for local arts and culture, the role of arts and creativity in our public schools and how to support and invest in the local creative economy. “With no designated staff for arts and culture at the city or county, this important economic and community driver is often overlooked,” says Katie Cornell, executive director of AAAC. “Ensuring the wellbeing of the arts in the Asheville area is important for ensuring the well-being of our community.”

Each forum will begin with a 45-minute social hour in the lobby and courtyard of the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts followed by an hour of moderated questions in the Tina McGuire Theatre. The forums are free to attend, but registration is required. The first of the forums takes place on Wednesday, September 7, at 5 p.m. and features candidates for NC Senate District 46 and 49, and NC House Districts 114, 115 and 116, with moderation by Rae Geoffrey, managing director of Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, and Laura Mitchell, Buncombe County Schools arts education specialist. “Our goal is to give candidates the opportunity to share their goals and vision for supporting the creative sector in North Carolina and how that support could positively impact the quality of life for the people not only involved in the arts professionally but for the residents who benefit from the arts industry,” says Mitchell.

On Wednesday, September 28, the candidates for Buncombe County commissioner will take the stage with moderators Liz Whalen Tallent and Stephanie Hickling Beckman. Tallent is a managing partner at The Orange Peel and Rabbit Rabbit and Beckman is the managing artistic director of Different Strokes! Performing Arts Collective. “If the primary responsibilities of our county commissioners include representing county interests, participating in long-range planning and managing the county budget and finances, it is vital that we know the candidates’ views on supporting public arts,” says Beckman. “Research has shown that the arts build resiliency, foster social capital, strengthen interpersonal ties, encourage tolerance and address major problems such as racism, poverty and community building.”

The final forum will take place on October 12, with Jessica Tomasin and Reggie Tidwell moderating questions for mayoral and city council candidates. Tomasin is the founder of Connect Beyond Festival and studio manager at Echo Mountain Recording, and Tidwell is the owner of Curve Theory and founding president of the Asheville Chapter of AIGA.

To learn more or register, visit AshevilleArts.com/town-hall.