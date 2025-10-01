Book Feature: Magic from the Hilltops and Hollers: Folk Witchery, Superstitions, and Healing Practices from Appalachia

Leah Middleton, Author

Leah Middleton’s childhood in Henderson County inspired her latest book, an exploration of Appalachian folk magic. “My ancestors have been residing in these hills for generations,” Middleton says, “and I was captivated by the stories of their past and the living magic of my home region. My research extended beyond my personal family narratives, encompassing historical accounts of our mountains. My primary resources included historians’ and folklorists’ fieldwork, as well as direct dialogue with fellow neighbors about the living traditions and magical practices that continue to shape our community.”

Appalachian folk magic has its roots in the cultures of the Indigenous people of America as well as Europeans and Africans. “The regional magic emphasizes a connection to the natural and spiritual world, family ties and community care,” says Middleton.

“Appalachian folk magic is a practice that weaves magic into the mundane. It incorporates various elements, including natural medicine, seasonal celebrations, astrology, charms and rites, folk arts, prayer and superstitions.”

Even for those who were not born in the Appalachians, the book offers a connection to the region and its ways. “These folkways emphasize valuable lessons about community care, resilience, liberation, expression and healing,” says Middleton.

Magic from the Hilltops and Hollers: Folk Witchery, Superstitions, and Healing Practices from Appalachia, September 2025, nonfiction, paperback, $18.95, by Leah Middleton, and published by Weiser Books, Newburyport, MA. Learn more at RedWheelWeiser.com.