Brevard Celebrates Arts in March

Heart of Brevard (HOB) hosts Arts in March, celebrating local arts and culture in downtown Brevard, Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 28, from 12–4 p.m. After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual event returns for its third year.

“This Arts in March will look similar to our fall event HeART of the Season, created last year in order to provide a safe and enjoyable way for artists to connect with their community,” says HOB executive director Nicole Bentley.

During Arts in March, select studios and galleries will offer artist demonstrations, live music and special pricing. Seasonal specials and to-go options will be available at participating restaurants. Local musicians, sponsored by HOB, Wolfbrew Bottle Shop and Amy Johnson Ceramics will perform downtown at The Plaza on Broad Street and at the House on Main event space. House on Main will also host local food truck Mama Bear throughout the weekend. Floral shop With Regards will provide floral arrangements to serve as directional signage for key locations. On Saturday, a dedication and unveiling of the new West Jordan Street Mural will take place.

“This creative crosswalk, designed by local artist Billy Smith to depict brook trout swimming beneath broken pavement, will provide a lively gateway to the Jordan Street District,” says Bentley. “We are excited to dedicate the mural during this event and to celebrate the unique local businesses on West Jordan Street.”

COVID-19 safety measures and precautions have been implemented in downtown Brevard, including the installation of hand sanitizing stations and the creation of multiple public outdoor dining areas. Visitors should wear a mask, maintain social distancing and frequently sanitize their hands.

For more information about Arts in March or other upcoming events, follow Heart of Brevard on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to their newsletter at BrevardNC.org.