Call to Artists: Art is in the Air Plein Air Festival

The deadline for artists to register to participate in the 2023 Art is in the Air Plein Air Festival is Friday, April 21. The festival is a plein air painting event held Monday, September 11, through Friday, September 15, concluding with a Wet Paint Art Show and Sale on Saturday, September 16. The event takes place in the beautiful mountainous area surrounding the town of Brevard and celebrates the tradition of outdoor painting by welcoming artists from across the region to share their talents and enjoy the beauty of downtown Brevard and surrounding areas.

“With this event heading into its third year, we have been able to grow it to allow artists to meet and collaborate as well as connect with our wonderful community of art lovers,” says Lucy Clark, chair of the Heart of Brevard Hub for the Arts committee and the presenting sponsor of the event. “En plein air painters find joy and solace painting in the outdoors and this event allows them to do that with Brevard and the surrounding area as their muse.”

Participating artists are invited to explore their choice of locations throughout the week. On Friday, they are required to be stationed at sites throughout the Heart of Brevard downtown district to work. A list of recommended locations will be distributed two weeks in advance. The Wet Paint Art Show and Sale will take place downtown at a location to be determined.

“By shifting the schedule this year, we are able to offer the Wet Paint sale on Saturday during the height of the weekend to increase visibility and sales for our artists,” says Clark. “This will be a benefit not only to the painters but to art collectors as well.

Registration must be made through the online entry form by April 21. The application fee is $75. A maximum of three artworks can be entered per artist for judging. All applicants will be notified of the jury’s decision by May 1.

Learn more at BrevardNC.org/ArtisintheAir.