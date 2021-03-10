Connect with RAD Artists at Second Saturday March 13

The Asheville River Arts District’s (RAD’s) Second Saturday events will be held March 13, with both in-person and virtual events available, including demonstrations, workshops and exhibitions. Visit RiverArtsDistrict.com for a virtual tour to help plan a trip and to get updates on events.

The artists of Asheville Print Studio (#224) at Riverview Station will offer open studios and printmaking demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Affordable and unique prints, mixed media work and printed soft furnishings and personal items will be available for sale.

“Visitors to Asheville Print Studio will gain some insight and appreciation into the processes and materials that go into creating a multicolor woodblock print,” says founder Denise Markbreit. “Using safer, low-VOC and soy-based inks and no solvents creates a healthier environment to visit, work or learn in.” Second Saturday events are a way of keeping the RAD viable, she says.

“Outreach like this keeps folks coming back, intrigued to learn more, to collect art or to get a taste of how artists work.”

Artist Lori Jusino will be demonstrating assemblage art at Philip DeAngelo Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “I love to collect disparate items and create something new with them,” she says. “They are my songs that arise from within—a combination of faith, imagination and whimsy. Through them, I hope to convey the joy of redemption: of taking the imperfect, unwanted or cast-off and giving it a new beauty and purpose.” During her demonstration she will not only show visitors how she creates the actual art but talk about how she approaches each piece mentally by asking herself questions along the way. “I will have a few completed pieces to show how these were fulfilled,” she says. “I enjoy meeting people and sharing the process that I find so challenging and rewarding. For me, personal connections complete the circle.”

Odyssey Co-op Gallery announces its reopening with new hours: Friday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p. m. The gallery has also launched an online store, available through the website OdysseyCoopGallery.com, featuring ceramic pieces by member artists.

Trackside Studios hosts a group exhibit, Emerging, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in which artists celebrate the emergence of plants from dormancy, animals from hibernation and artists from quarantine.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.