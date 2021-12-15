Madison Arts Hosts Annual Holiday Sale

The annual Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) member artist Holiday Sale takes place through Saturday, December 18, at The Arts Center in downtown Marshall. Since its inaugural year in 2007, the sale has grown from a two-day event into a three-week, continually evolving seasonal highlight.

“As artists sell work, they restock their booths, so items for purchase change throughout the event,” says Erich Hubner, MCAC program director. “Every year, the market gets more fun.”

Sales will benefit both local artists and the MCAC. Ceramics, jewelry, fiber arts, painting, metal, woodwork, leather and photography are among the media represented. Quilter Jenell Wright returns with her popular functional lap and bed quilts and wall art quilts. Wright creates landscapes and other designs using collected fabrics and sometimes adding embellishments with materials including fabric paint and netting. She uses free-motion quilting to add texture, depth and additional interest to the works.

“I have been showing my work at the MCAC craft fairs for probably 10 years, previously focusing on jewelry,” says Wright. “This will be my second art show displaying my quilts and it’s wonderful to have the support from the Arts Council as a local Madison County artist.”

Emily Bell, of Wild Appalachian Brooms, returns with her handmade brooms that are both artful and functional. Bell offers cobweb, sweeper and whisk brooms in striking designs. Kristen Muñoz of Moon Girl Glass presents hand-blown glass ornaments, hummingbird feeders, vessels and lighting. She specializes in playing with color and light in such a way that the same piece takes on many appearances, depending on its location.

Participating potters include Beth Herdman, who creates hand thrown and formed stoneware that is functional and dishwasher and microwave safe. Many of her pieces are adorned with motifs including bees, luna moths and dragonflies hand carved by Herdman and her daughter.

“I have participated in this holiday event for years and enjoy interacting with our community,” she says. “In light of our current world situation, I am happy to offer my goods to others right now so they can buy local handmade and useful items in a safe and peaceful environment.”

The holiday sale will also feature pop-up booths with food and drinks for purchase on weekends. Participating vendors include The Sweet Monkey, offering an array of baked goods, soups and local coffee, and Serotonin Ferments with a variety of organic, locally made krauts, kimchi, kimchi brine, fermented hot sauces and pickled vegetables.

The Arts Center is located at 90 South Main Street in Marshall. Sale hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about the Holiday Sale, visit MadisonCountyArts.com or call 828.649.1301.