NC Ceramic Arts Festival Returns to Pack Square Park

More than 40 ceramic artists will gather for the North Carolina Ceramic Arts Festival on Saturday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pack Square Park. Artists from across North Carolina and beyond will be displaying and selling their work.

“Asheville is already known for drawing talented ceramic artists and craftspeople from all over the country to come and live and work in its thriving arts community,” says local artist and festival coordinator Tori Motyl. “What better way to encourage and celebrate this than with a festival committed to local and national ceramics talent and collectors?”

Sarah Wells Rolland, owner of The Village Potters in Asheville’s River Arts District, is this year’s featured artist. “I’ve been working with clay for 35 years now and its flexibility and forgiving quality keep me captivated and inspired,” she says. The festival is coordinated by a team of six ceramic artists who met while studying at The Village Potters. Last year’s festival was the inaugural event.

This year, organizers are partnering with Open Hearts Art Center, a local nonprofit that provides a day program of art therapy for differently-abled adults. Artists from Open Hearts are making ceramic pieces that festival-goers can collaborate with artists on to decorate and take home.

To learn more, visit northcarolinaceramicartsfestival.com.