Dillsboro Showcases Local Artisans and Musicians

By Natasha Anderson

Dillsboro’s Front Street Arts & Crafts Show will once more feature work from some of the region’s best artisans at its 7th annual free arts show. More than 40 booths will display the handmade works of regional fine artists and fine crafters, and entertainers will perform songs and dances appropriate for the entire family. The daylong event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, and runs through 4 p.m.

“Our local artisans will be waiting to share their stories with you along with their wares,” says the event’s planner Brenda Anders. ”Some of the best handmade and homemade products will line the street!”

Cloverwing Studio owner Pamela Judson, from Webster, will offer a selection from her metal, polymer, wood and resin jewelry and upscale art. All profits are donated to the National Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway project to restore habitat.

“Cloverwing Studio’s art reflects a love for the natural world,” says Judson. “Many pieces are inspired by the pollinators, especially bees and butterflies, and the native wildflowers they depend on.”

Other participants include Moonshine Mountain’s Lori Wright offering handmade candles, and Don Wood, from Sylva, who creates sourwood honey products. Mickey Sizemore, from Cullowhee, will have a host of cobweb brooms for sale as he demonstrates how he makes them.

“They are thinner than regular household size and you can use them, as the name implies, to remove cobwebs and other things from places you may not be able to reach using a regular broom,” says Sizemore. “Plus, they look pretty cool too.”

Food vendors and local restaurants will offer a variety of drinking and dining options during the festival. The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad train arrives at 2:15 p.m. bringing visitors from Dillsboro to join the fun.

The Front Street Arts and Crafts Show is free to attend; however, a small parking fee that includes a shuttle from Monteith Park to the festival, applies. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. For more information, call 828.506.8331, or go to VisitDillsboro.com.

Live Entertainment

11 a.m. — The J. Creek Cloggers, a high-energy dance team based in Haywood County, will dance on the street. The group keeps alive the old mountain traditions of clogging, audience participation square dances and broom dances.

12 p.m. and 1 p.m. — Suzie Copeland presents pop song selections from many eras during her remarkably versatile live vocal performance with percussion.

2 p.m. — We Three Swing, a jazz collective based in Sylva, performs all styles of jazz, including Latin, funk and arrangements of pop classics.