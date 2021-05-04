Drop In on RAD Artists During Second Saturday May 8

The Greenway Celebration continues this month in Asheville’s River Arts District, with activities planned through Thursday, May 20. Second Saturday will be held on May 8, with artists eager to demonstrate techniques, talk about and exhibit work, and open their studios to the public. County and state COVID-19 guidelines are being followed. For those not yet able to tour the district in person or for those who want to plan their stops before visiting, the website RiverArtsDistrict.com offers a wealth of information about artists and their work.

Though her studio is open to the public every day, artist Karen Maugans counts monthly Second Saturdays among her favorite days because they welcome connection on a deeper level. “Every Second Saturday, I offer demonstrations and in-depth explanations and inspirations behind my artwork,” she says. “My art is all about the beauty and vibrance of flowers and whole, healthy, life-sustaining fruits and vegetables. I want to inspire visitors to stop and savor the magic of nature in its purest, most beautiful forms.” Karen Maugans Gallery is located in Riverview Station, Studio 104, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also at Riverview Station’s Studio 265, Sky + Ground Contemporary Art presents City, Field, Sky, new work by its resident artists—Peter Roux, Deanna Chilian, Colleen Lineberry and Chris Peterson. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Roux and Peterson at work and available for questions about their techniques.

Pink Dog Creative at 348 Depot Street features Cindy Walton (#180) discussing oil and cold wax techniques from 2–2:30 p.m.At Philip DeAngelo Studio (115 Roberts Street), Claudia Moore Field will demonstrate wire sculpture. “I love having the opportunity to create a piece of artwork while people visit and shop because there are always questions to be answered about technique or materials used,” Moore Field says. “It is so important for artists to have events like this because we are a working studio, and people are naturally curious about the process involved. And I personally love interacting with people; I am so blessed to have any opportunity to do what I love in such a vibrant atmosphere as Philip DeAngelo Studio in the River Arts District.”

Additional events include a painting demo by Shirley Bavonese at CURVE Studios (5 River Arts Place) from 12–1 p.m.; stained glass weaving by Stephen Lange at Phil Mechanic (109 Roberts Street) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and artist demonstrations and an exhibition, What on Earth?!, at Trackside Studios (375 Depot Street) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.