Education 2023: Embrace the Space Between Celebrates Women’s History Month with Workshops

Embrace the Space Between, a safe space for women to create and explore their inner selves in Asheville’s River Arts District, offers three workshops in March to celebrate Women’s History Month. First is a SoulCollage® session on Sunday, March 12, from 2–4 p.m. The session, which is a method of self-discovery through the creation and intuitive analysis of a deck of collaged cards, will focus on self-trust as a bridge to empowerment.

“Too often we are trained not to question the constructs within which we live as women,” says Embrace the Space Between owner Heather Hanson. “Understanding that we have the power to be who we are, authentically, is the key to awakening to one’s best life, living as one’s true self.”

On Saturday, March 18, from 3–5 p.m., Hanson will facilitate a SoulCollage® session titled Honoring Self-Promises Leading to Self-Trust. In this session, participants explore what really matters to them in order to build a structure from which to live authentically, begin to set boundaries, keep promises to themselves, develop self-trust and live an empowered life. “Women’s History month is the perfect time for this topic, as we celebrate women who did just that,” says Hanson.

On Sunday, March 19, from 2–5 p.m., Hanson offers the creative workshop Reclaim Time & Peace in Decision Making, using tools from her corporate marketing and technology background to help participants analyze their decision-making by using their values. This starts with identifying those values, then mapping one’s current daytime routine in a personal journey map adapted from the consumer journey map used to design best-in-class consumer experiences. Finally, Hanson leads participants in looking for incongruencies between decisions made throughout the day and how they affect one’s time and the things identified as meaningful.

“It really isn’t until we look at the decisions we make from moment to moment that we begin to see how many ‘yes’ answers we give, how many times we allow our personal boundaries to be crossed, and to see that we are not living into our authenticity.”

Hanson will also host an open studio on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an artist talk at 2 p.m. She will release signed limited edition prints of I am Woman, and Light of Healing from her Divine Feminine series and discuss how the Divine Feminine shows up in her work and her process.

Embrace the Space Between is located at 20 Artful Way, Suite 105, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Learn more at EmbracetheSpaceBetween.com.