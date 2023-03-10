Education 2023: Mars Landing Expands Educational Opportunities

Mars Landing Galleries announces spring classes for artists at all skill levels. “We are making a targeted effort to bolster the classes and workshop programming at the gallery, and we now have some dedicated workshops, and also weekly and monthly drop-in style classes,” says Denby Dale, artist and marketing representative for the gallery.

In March, Dale presents Collage & Assemblage: It’s Not Just Cutting and Pasting. The workshop meets on consecutive Saturdays, March 11 and 18, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. “In this workshop, we will discuss a bit of the history of collage/assemblage in contemporary art, how to approach composition and incorporate visual art principles, use of adhesives and hardware to combine varying materials, and more,” says Dale.

Also in March, Barbara McGuire will offer Make it Take it/Introduction to Polymer Clay on Saturday, March 25, from 1–4 p.m. This hands-on workshop will introduce the basics of working with polymer using pre-made polymer millefiori-themed canes. The class is designed to teach the basics of conditioning, forming and curing the clay. Participants will learn foundational design principles of pattern, rhythm, contrast and movement.

April classes include Introduction to Cold Wax Medium, also with Dale, providing a hands-on exploration of cold wax medium techniques and its numerous applications for art-making practices. The workshop meets on consecutive Saturdays, April 22 and 29, from 1:30–4:30 p.m.

“The vision for Mars Landing Galleries has always included the community—both as a venue to support and highlight artists from our regional landscape, and a place to encourage new ones,” says Dale. “We see the gallery as a welcoming and open-minded educational resource for the community, and we are excited to expand our class programming and offer classes that may not be readily available in the vicinity. ”

Mars Landing Galleries is located at 37 Library Street in Mars Hill. For more information, call 828.747.7267 or visit MarsLandingGalleries.com.