Education 2025: Needle Felting, Jazz Harmonica at Mars Landing Galleries Satellite Studios

Mars Landing Galleries will host a series of workshops and performances this spring in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Jaana Mattson, a professional artist renowned for her impressionistic needle-felted landscapes, presents two March workshops in the gallery’s Satellite Studios downstairs. On Friday, March 7, from 12–4 p.m., her Sunset over the Mountains session will guide participants through the art of capturing the Blue Ridge’s subtle beauty in wool.

For those eager to delve deeper, Mattson’s intensive two-day Needle Felted Landscape Workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 8-9, offers an immersive experience. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, students of all skill levels will explore various wool types and felting techniques, transforming personal or provided landscape photos into tactile works of art. The workshop emphasizes both hands-on learning and artistic principles like composition and color theory.

On Wednesday, March 19, from 5–6 p.m., Yvonnick Prené presents a Jazz Harmonica Workshop. A distinguished harmonica player and owner of the New York Harmonica School, Prené will introduce participants to the soulful sounds of blues harmonica. The workshop is suitable for all ages and skill levels and each attendee receives a Hohner harmonica, music notation and tabs for blues songs to practice at home. This workshop will be held in the gallery’s Listening Room.

Workshop attendance includes admission to an evening performance after the workshop. At 7 p.m., Prené joins GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Geoffrey Keezer for Jobim’s World, a performance celebrating the timeless allure of Brazilian jazz. Keezer and Prené will perform modern interpretations of Antônio Carlos Jobim’s classics, such as “The Girl from Ipanema” and “Desafinado.” This is a seated performance limited to 80 tickets.

Mars Landing Galleries’ Satellite Studios is located at 37 Library Street, Mars Hill. Learn more and register at MarsLandingGalleries.com under the EVENTS tab.