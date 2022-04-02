Enjoy Springtime in the RAD During Second Saturday

By Gina Malone

Writer Hal Borland said “All walking is discovery,” an apt observance indeed for the River Arts District’s monthly Second Saturday celebrations. This month, stroll the district to find artists exhibiting, demonstrating, working in open studios and sharing their techniques with visitors on Saturday, April 9. Most studios are open throughout the day, with some evening events planned also.

Among the day’s events are an opening reception from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery for NAR, an exhibition of mixed media collage works by Nabil El Jaouhari. Nabil’s collages are created fro

m his older paintings and are made new by wood burning and painting. Personal experience with the Lebanese Civil War, immigration and identity inform his artwork. The work will be on display through Saturday, April 23.

At nearby Philip DeAngelo Studio, Claudia Moore Field will present a live sculpture demonstration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. She will be using wire and metal to create a piece, with the subject remaining a secret until the day of the event.

Field appreciates the opportunity Second Saturdays provide for conversing and sharing with visitors. “Many artists create in the solitude of their home studios, but not in the River Arts District,” she says. “Here we have the privilege to interact with visitors and art collectors when they explore the working studios. People love to see our process and chat with us as we create.”

Additional events include an artists’ reception for Tarah Singh and Alex Stilber’s LOAM–Grow From the Soil You Were Sown In from 4–7 p.m. at Art Garden AVL (see story page 26); Open House with Dee Santorini: Encaustics Everywhere! from 12–4 p.m. and an artist reception for Nancy Moore’s exhibition Intuitive Spirit from 1–5 p.m., both at Trackside Studios; and a dimensional landscape painting demo with Cindy Lou Chenard from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 362 Depot.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.