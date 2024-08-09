Expanding Horizons, the Work of 13 Artists, Opens August 10 at Trackside Studios

By Julie Ann Bell

Courage, an open mind and inspiration to go beyond one’s comfort zone are requisite for expanding horizons from the perspective of 13 artists at Trackside Studios who explore this theme in August’s Stairway Gallery exhibit. Expanding Horizons features original art by Amy Reader, Cecilia Surbano, Chalkley Matlack, Cynthia Brody, Fariba, Jeff DePew, Li Newton, Lissa Friedman, Pat Abrams, Peggy King, Raquel Egosi, Sahar Fakhoury and Sun Sohovich. The exhibit is open daily Saturday, August 10, through September 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An artist reception on August 10 from 2–6 p.m. includes demonstrations and refreshments.

Some creators expand their horizon through experimentation with medium, styles and techniques. Abrams describes approaching abstract painting when “other forms of artistic expression felt woefully insufficient” to explore the “colliding energies experienced in our daily living.”

Others find places and times that create a sense of connection and expansion. Glorious colors of a sunset portrayed in fiber, hidden treasures in nature, a striking black and white photo of the horizon and a pensive oil painting of a woman staring out a window depict the importance of these moments while also encouraging the viewer to look into the future with fresh eyes. In Brody’s depiction of a woman whose dress includes a landscape, “the horizon becomes internal, a light emanating from within.” A diptych of the four elements and a bright gouache of interlaced figures morphing into one another further explore this light.

A blue bird fledging, a monkey meditating under a hair dryer, a toad peering into a crystal ball and a flying horse provide metaphors for artists about overcoming fears and insecurities, setting intentions, creating sacred space and moving joyfully through time and space as ways to expand one’s body, mind and spirit. As further allegory, a seascape collage with the earth and an astronaut reminds the viewer that literal horizons have expanded to include both deep ocean and deep space.

Trackside Studios artists invite others to explore new horizons through classes and a twice monthly salon. Experienced art educators introduce students to materials and techniques such as collage, encaustic monoprint, wire sculpture, pyrographics and needle felting. On first and third Wednesdays, Gertrude’s Salon offers an opportunity for creatives to gather for community, conversation and creative time from 5–7 p.m. Further information and registration are available on the website TracksideStudios.com.

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street, in the River Arts District. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and by appointment. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com.