Folk School Announces New Workshops at Olive’s Porch

The Campbell Folk School has announced the schedule of workshops through September at Olive’s Porch, their new experience space in downtown Murphy. While classes at the Folk School are an immersive experience, Olive’s Porch offers shorter workshops and a more drop-in mentality that expands access. Named after the Folk School’s co-founder Olive Dame Campbell, the school offers programming for all skill levels and ages.

Tammy Elwell is an instructor at Olive’s Porch and also works there as a sales associate. She’ll be teaching a day-long workshop in September called Beginning Crochet: The Delightful Dishcloth. “Olive’s Porch is special because it’s a great way to explore your creative side,” she says. “If you’re interested in making something with your hands and you have a busy schedule, you can fit in a couple hours or take a day to learn something new. Many students bring along a visiting friend or family member for a fun creative shared experience. Workshops are non-competitive, small in size and, generally, all materials and tools are provided or easily found locally or online.” Other topics for upcoming workshops at Olive’s Porch include basketry, banjo, sashiko, natural dyeing and woodcarving.

The Folk School’s Outdoor Concert and Dance Series also continues through August, featuring a concert with artist-in-residence Becky Hill, a foot percussionist, on Thursday, August 11. On October 1 and 2, visit the Folk School to celebrate Appalachian heritage at the 46th Fall Festival, featuring live music and dance, craft demonstrations and good food.

For more information, visit FolkSchool.org and OlivesPorch.org.