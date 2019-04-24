Explore the Figure at Blue Spiral 1 Through June

Blue Spiral 1 presents Go Figure, beginning with an opening reception on Friday, May 3, from 5–8 p.m., and running through June 29. The exhibit explores 12 artists’ personal interpretations and approaches to the figure and includes painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and textiles.

“I look forward to seeing how others interpret and work with the figure in creative ways,” says exhibiting artist Dean Allison. “I hope viewers see something about themselves in the pieces and that it makes their connections to others feel more familiar.”

The exhibit includes Allison’s life-size cast glass sculptures, quilted portraits by Luke Haynes and cut and woven photographs by David Samuel Stern. Styles range from realistic to impressionistic to work with abstract elements. “I’ll be showing canvases that fall somewhere in the realm of narrative or portrait painting,” says Jon Sours. “Some are more grounded in reality than others.”

The artists’ sources of inspiration are often apparent in their work, as is their innovative technique. Arthur Brouthers’ paintings are created with a fluid method that achieves cellular-like separations. He uses this method to create the bottom layers of his subjects, adding up to 15 more layers of resin, paint and inks to give a three-dimensional effect.

“These pieces will be a variation of my usual figurative paintings,” says Brouthers. “I’ve incorporated more earth tones, metallics and a bit more texture than I’m used to.”

The exhibit also includes work by Tamie Beldue, Ian Brownlee, Julyan Davis, Dustin Farnsworth, Kathleen Hall, Reuben Negron and Dominique Saks.

Blue Spiral 1 Gallery is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.