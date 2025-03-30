Grovewood Gallery Hosts Spring Sip & Shop

Grovewood Gallery is celebrating the arrival of spring with its annual Spring Sip & Shop event on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day gathering invites visitors to enjoy artist demonstrations, exclusive discounts and complimentary refreshments. During the Spring Sip & Shop, visitors can browse the gallery’s collection of fine American-made crafts with a 10 percent discount on all merchandise, with the exception of Lyman Whitaker sculptures.

A highlight of the event is the lineup of artist demonstrations, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Visitors can watch Andrea Kulish create traditional Ukrainian pysanky eggs and Christopher Mello demonstrate floral design techniques. Also among the featured artists is painter Jenna Marie Kesgen, who will offer a glimpse into her creative process.

“My good friend and accountability partner, Rebecca Caldwell, was instrumental in getting my artwork into Grovewood Gallery,” says Kesgen. After an initial meeting and portfolio review, Kesgen was invited to participate in the Spring Sip & Shop, with some of her work going on display in early February.

During the event, Kesgen plans to display paintings and prints from her current collection while also offering a live painting demonstration.

“There are many layers that go into a painting,” she says, “from applying a base coat, developing shapes and color blocking, to adding details and punching highlights and shadows. Visitors will catch a glimpse of some of these earlier layers before the final brushstrokes are added.”

Kesgen’s botanical oil paintings capture the essence of native flora like lichen, plants and mushrooms, inspired by her hikes and explorations throughout Western North Carolina. “Using an intuitive approach, my intention is to go beyond replicating a life form from a photograph but rather capturing the feeling of the encounter and conveying a little bit of their life story, their personality, on canvas,” she says. “I consider them portraits more than still life paintings. I hope that my paintings stir a heartfelt connection for those that also feel a kinship with these mountains.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.