Healing Through Helene: A Special Collaborative Fundraiser for Local Artists

By Emma Castleberry

The Starving Artist, in collaboration with The Arts Council of Henderson County and Marked Tree Vineyard, is hosting a special fundraiser event, Healing through Helene: 12×12 Works of Hope, to support local artists affected by Hurricane Helene. The event will feature 12×12-inch works of art created by local artists and auctioned off to raise funds for the Henderson County Artist Recovery Fund Grants, a crucial resource for artists who suffered losses due to the storm.

Matt Smith, owner of The Starving Artist Fine Art Supplies and Custom Framing, had a front-row seat to the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Although his home in Hendersonville escaped significant damage, the surrounding community was not so fortunate. “After the rains stopped and the flood waters started going down, our neighbors began congregating in the streets to check on each other and assess the damage,” Smith says. “It was then that we began to understand the full scope of what had happened, not only to our little corner of Henderson County but to our entire region.”

Inspired by a desire to help, Smith began brainstorming ways to raise support for artists in need. “That’s when the idea of an art show began to take hold,” he says.

Smith was able to secure 100 12×12-inch wood panels to distribute to local artists, encouraging them to create works of art to be auctioned. The response was overwhelming, and the fundraiser quickly grew. Ultimately, about 120 panels were distributed and some accommodations were made for non-traditional mediums like stained glass and fiber arts.

“Each and every panel is unique, and I’m sure artists were, like myself, honored to be a part of this event and donate their work to raise money,” says artist Simone Wood. She, like many others, has long supported The Starving Artist and its commitment to the local art scene. “Matt’s dedication to our community of artists shines through, and I’ve seen it firsthand,” she says.

The panels will be displayed at Marked Tree Vineyard in Hendersonville with an event on Saturday, April 12. There will be a public viewing event from 12—4 p.m. and a ticketed reception from 5—8 p.m. “The ticketed evening will be delightful, with a grazing table, beautiful flowers, music and wine,” says Wood.

This event is particularly meaningful as it marks the first official event at Marked Tree’s new facility, which has been in the works for the past two years. “We’re excited to welcome guests to see how Marked Tree is shaping the future of the region’s wine scene,” says Tim Parks, co-owner of Marked Tree Vineyard. “We realized there were a lot of people in town—first responders, FEMA workers, volunteers—handling the immediate emergency. We all agreed that a fundraiser would be the perfect way to provide support once the first responders and immediate help left.”

The funds raised from the auction will directly benefit the Henderson County Artist Recovery Fund, an initiative of The Arts Council of Henderson County. “To date, 57 artists have applied for assistance, and 25 grants have been awarded,” says Mel Ailiff, executive director of The Arts Council of Henderson County. “The Arts Council remains committed to its mission of supporting artists connected to our community. Through ongoing partnerships and community support, we will continue working to address the needs of our creative community as they recover from the storm’s impact.”

Smith’s original fundraising goal was $10,000, but with the enthusiasm surrounding the event and the quality of the work being created, that target has been raised to $25,000. “I hope we raise enough money to assist all the artists affected,” Smith says. “It’s incredible to see the community come together in this way.”

The auction will close on the evening of April 12, with the event concluding at 8 p.m. For more information about the event and tickets, or to view a livestream of the event, visit GiveButter.com/c/6polqt/auction.