Heart of Brevard Launches Saturday Stroll Events

Heart of Brevard has launched a new monthly event series called Saturday Stroll. The event takes place on the last Saturday of each month through November. The free event is a self-guided tour of the shops, art galleries and other businesses in the downtown Brevard area. “Saturday Stroll is a downtown business promotion—it’s not just for galleries,” says Nicole Bentley, executive director of Heart of Brevard. “Saturday Stroll is a great opportunity to experience the creative arts scene in downtown Brevard, explore shops and grab a delicious bite to eat. Venues may offer live music, food, activities, hands-on art and demonstrations.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Heart of Brevard has been formulating ideas for new events to promote the community’s small businesses and exploring creative ways to bring people together downtown. “We wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate our arts community and promote all of our diverse businesses,” says Bentley.

Troy and Rebecca Willis, owners of Dragonfly Gallery and Framing, are looking forward to the Saturday Stroll. “Heart of Brevard has helped to create an event that will bring not only art lovers to downtown but will also highlight other shops and restaurants as well,” Rebecca says. “It’s very exciting to be able to share our love of Brevard with the community.”

For more information visit BrevardNC.org/community/saturdaystroll.