Heart of West Asheville Art Crawl is June 12

Artists, merchants and entertainers will gather on the lawn of Isis Music Hall on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Heart of West Asheville Art Crawl. Shops, restaurants and businesses in the area will participate, including Provisions Mercantile, Plays in Mud Pottery, Instant Karma and Biscuit Head. “We invite all to join us in West Asheville for a walk-about,” says Lillianna Woody, co-owner of Isis Music Hall. “Visit our shops and enjoy! Look for yellow balloons.”

Leah Milan will entertain with music at Provisions Mercantile. “We are looking forward to this collaborative event that showcases local artists,” says Heather Wright, co-owner of Provisions Mercantile. “Even as a retail store, we are using our space to highlight the talented folks in our community.” Among the works featured are paintings by Molly Courcelle and ceramics from Angelique Tassistro. “These are in addition to our current list of local artisans and makers,” says Wright.

Plays in Mud Pottery will hold a Pottery Pop-Up Sale on the green between Isis and Model Barber Shop. Participating ceramic artists are Tori Motyl, Melanie Mitchell Robertson and Tracy Kahn Hawkins. Fiber artist Liz Spear will be on hand in the gallery at Plays in Mud Pottery throughout the weekend, Friday, June 11, through Sunday, June 13. A reception for her will be held on Saturday from 6–8 p.m.

“What I love most about an event like this is the diversity in talents that goes on display,” says Wright. “There’s food, music and many mediums of art. It should be a great afternoon to get outside in the heart of West Asheville.”

To learn more about the participating businesses and artists, visit IsisAsheville.com, ProvisionsMercantile.com, PlaysinMud.com and LizSpearHandwoven.com. Find Isis Music Hall & Kitchen 743 at 743 Haywood Road, Provisions Mercantile at 728 Haywood Road and Plays in Mud Pottery at 735C Haywood Road.