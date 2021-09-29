Interactive Public Art Exhibition at Hominy Creek Greenway

By Emma Castleberry

Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway (FOHCG) presents Hominy Rising, a public art exhibition on display along the greenway from Saturday, October 2, through Sunday, October 10. The exhibition is in celebration of Hominy Creek Greenway’s 10th anniversary. “The exhibition was inspired by the beauty and ecology of the greenway, as well as the community that has formed around its public use,” says FOHCG board president Bryan Tomes. “All of the work is place-based and many of the artists in the show walk the greenway regularly.”

In 2011, a coalition of public and private interests led by Doug “Brotherhug” Barlow bought 14 acres of creekside greenspace on behalf of the City of Asheville in order to establish the greenway. Barlow then helped launch FOHCG in that same year. The FOHCG partners with local government, Asheville GreenWorks and other organizations to improve and manage the property.

Jennifer Murphy, one of the artists and organizers for Hominy Rising, experienced an art exhibit on a greenway years ago in California and suggested a similar event on the Hominy Creek Greenway. Five performance artists and 12 installation artists or artist teams were juried into the exhibit. The performances will take place at the opening party on October 2 from 4—7 p.m. “Several themes became apparent in the jurying process: human impact on nature, the solace provided by green space, the mythic power of a place of wildness at the edge of a city,” says Tomes. Four of the artists are family or student groups that have created interactive, tactile works well-suited for visitors of all ages. A special family event will be held on Sunday, October 3, at 1 p.m. On Saturday, October 9, Mountain Pet Rescue Asheville will host an Art Bark Walk at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome to walk the exhibition with their owners and Mountain Pet Rescue will have adoptable dogs on site.

“In a rapidly developing Asheville, greenways provide a buffer to the encroachment of all things manmade, and remind us of a deeper meaning to the world we inhabit and the rhythm of the natural world,” says Tomes. “We hope Hominy Rising will bring insight to the challenges and benefits of an urban greenspace, helping visitors find deeper meaning and beauty there. We hope it will make greenway stewards out of all who attend.”

In case of rain, the opening event with performances will be held on Saturday, October 9. For more information visit FOHCG.org/join-us/arts-awareness.