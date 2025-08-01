Juried Art Exhibit Brings Regional Talent to the Forefront in Brevard Through September 20

The Transylvania Community Arts Council (TCArts) will showcase the breadth and depth of creative talent across Western North Carolina and beyond during its Third Annual Juried Art Exhibition, on view at the gallery from Friday, August 15, through September 20. The show, juried by Michael Manes of Asheville’s Blue Spiral 1, will feature a diverse collection of original works from emerging and established artists alike.

“The Arts Council is excited to sponsor this Third Annual Juried Exhibit to showcase the artwork of some of the exceptional artists in WNC and the surrounding states,” says Kathy King, executive director of the Arts Council. “Each year the breadth of the art, both in terms of quality, subject matter and medium, that has been submitted and accepted for the exhibit has grown, as well as the reach of the exhibit for tourists who visit our area.”

The annual juried show has become a hallmark of opportunity for local and regional artists. Jack Christfield, fine arts photographer, member of Number 7 Arts Gallery and Brevard resident, emphasizes the importance of having accessible, professional venues. “Most artists have limited opportunity to exhibit their work unless they are fortunate enough to be associated with a gallery,” Christfield says. “The Arts Council’s annual juried exhibition provides a quality and professional venue in the community for artists’ work to be seen and appreciated.”

Billy Smith, artist and president of the Arts Council’s board of directors, notes the significance of juried exhibitions for an artist’s growth and professional visibility. “A juried exhibition can be a great boost to an artist’s portfolio and resume, which could give the artist more opportunities for sales and commissions, and open the doors for more exhibitions in the future,” he says. “I would also add that as the jurors critically evaluate each piece, it ensures a higher standard of quality and gives the artist a sense of accomplishment. For the community, the juried exhibition exposes them to diversity in styles, and subject matter from an artist or group of artists they have never seen or heard of before.”

Lucy Clark, artist and owner of The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in Brevard, says the show plays a vital role in both supporting artists and enriching the local culture. “The Arts Council is an integral part of the creative community in Transylvania County,” Clark says. “Offering a juried arts show allows artists of all skill levels a chance to come out of their studios and let their work shine in a beautiful setting. It is this community spirit that makes Brevard such a wonderful place to live and create.”

The Arts Council’s gallery is located at 349 South Caldwell Street in Brevard. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1–4 p.m. More details about the exhibit can be found at TCArts.org/exhibitions.