Wildflowers Exhibition Honors Artist Bee Sieburg

By Gina Malone

The artists of the Wedge Studios 2A are welcoming the natural beauty of springtime as inspiration for their artwork, and the result is an exhibition that is a tribute to one of their own. “We chose the theme of florals and the title Wildflowers in honor of our studio matriarch, Bee Sieburg, whose first business was named Wildflowers,” says Molly Courcelle, Sieburg’s daughter. “Her work and her spirit are a constant source of inspiration in the studio and in our lives.” Sieburg is 83 years old and still paints nearly every day.

The show opens Saturday, June 6, from 5–7 p.m. and will run through June 30. It features work by Andreina Bates, Molly Courcelle, Tania Dirks, Kathryn Philips, Bee Sieburg and Sue Strazzella.

“Bee’s influence is both personal and artistic,” says Courcelle. “As my mother, she has encouraged creativity throughout my life, always creating space for exploration and growth. Many of those early experiences continue to shape my work today. Her example—as an artist and as a person—has had a lasting impact on all of us in the studio. She has been here in this space over 20 years and her joyful spirit touches everyone she comes in contact with—and often she shares some wet paint on accident! She is notorious for getting oil paint on everything she touches.”

After graduating from college, Courcelle moved to Asheville, and she and her mother opened The Gardener’s Cottage, a floral and antiques shop in Biltmore Village. They sold the business in 2004, and, by 2008, each had moved into studios in the Wedge.

Fellow artist Sue Strazzella has worked with Sieburg for more than 10 years. “She is a free spirit as well as an accomplished artist,” Strazzella says. “Wildflowers is a fitting tribute to her.”

The exhibition brings together a range of styles, mediums and sizes of works. “While each artist brings a distinct perspective, the shared theme of florals creates a cohesive and expressive collection,” says Courcelle. “We hope to present this exhibition as both a celebration and a gathering—an opportunity to present new work while inviting friends and collectors into the space.”

The studios are located on the second floor of The Wedge, 129 Roberts Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Learn more at MollyCourcelle.com.