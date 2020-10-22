Lean Into Imperfection at WAXON Studio

WAXON Batik and Hand Dye Studio is a multi-faceted business: a custom dye house that creates bespoke pieces for clients; a teaching studio that offers small, expert classes; and a retail shop selling small-batch, limited runs of hand-dyed clothing and home goods. “My interest is in encouraging others to develop their skills in fiber and textile arts,” says owner Jessica Kaufman. She also wants to emphasize the sustainable aspect of reinventing your clothing. “You can keep your favorite pieces in your closet and out of the landfills by giving them new life with dye,” she says. “If it’s a plant-based fiber, like cotton, rayon, linen, viscose, bamboo, hemp or modal, we can dye it. We can get effects that range from very subtle to very wild. We stock 28 colors that can be mixed in endless combinations and hues.”

Kaufman’s person style with hand-dyeing and batik is inspired by global craft traditions. “I especially love geometric, repeating designs like those you can find in block printed textiles and woven baskets,” she says. “I am delighted by unexpected crossovers. For example, the patterns and colors of a woven rug that I bought in Bulgaria echo those in an embroidered blouse I found in Costa Rica.” The process of batik dyeing is messy, unpredictable and hard to control, which is a major part of its appeal. “I really value creativity and imperfection,” says Kaufman. “Batik will cure you of your perfectionism, and that’s really good for us as humans.”

WAXON Batik & Dye Studio is located at 726 Haywood Road in Asheville. For more information, call 828.367.7537, visit WAXONStudio.com or find @WAXON on Facebook and Instagram.